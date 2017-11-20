Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Overtime hero Sunday
MacKinnon was the overtime hero Sunday against the Red Wings.
What a beautiful goal from MacKinnon, who showcased his speed darting up ice before cutting to the middle and beating goaltender Jimmy Howard with a snap shot between the pads. The 22-year-old also collected an assist in the victory and is now up to seven goals and 22 points in 19 contests. He exploded for five points against the Capitals on Thursday and been playing some inspiring hockey of late. MacKinnon's true fantasy potential has been apparent since his rookie season, and it appears this might be the year he delivers on that. Get him in your lineup, as MacKinnon has been explosive this season and is in line to do big things.
