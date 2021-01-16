MacKinnon scored a goal on five shots and dished two assists in Friday's 8-0 drubbing of the Blues.
MacKinnon's goal and one of his assists came on the power play. The 25-year-old superstar was kept quiet in Wednesday's first meeting with the Blues, but he responded in a big way Friday. MacKinnon hasn't produced less than 93 points in a season over the last three years, although it'll be tough to hit that mark in 2020-21's 56-game campaign. He should still exceed a point-per game with a large share of the offense coming with a man advantage.
