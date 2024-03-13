MacKinnon scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

MacKinnon's second-period tally ended up being the game-winner. This was his fourth straight multi-point effort and his 10th such game during his 14-game point streak (nine goals, 19 helpers). The 28-year-old also achieved a career year Tuesday -- he's now at 41 goals, 113 points, 321 shots on net, a plus-28 rating, 54 blocked shots and 49 hits through 66 appearances. He needs just two more goals to set a new high mark in that category.