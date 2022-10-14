MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

MacKinnon helped out on a Bowen Byram goal in the first period before adding one of his own on a breakaway in the third. That's a pair of two-point efforts in two games to start the year for MacKinnon. He's added nine shots and a plus-2 rating. The 27-year-old is one of the best players in the game, but various circumstances have denied him a chance for his first 100-point season, something he'll look to change if he can stay healthy throughout 2022-23.