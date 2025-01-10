MacKinnon scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

MacKinnon set up Mikko Rantanen's tally in the second period and then added a goal of his own in the third. This ended MacKinnon's seven-game goal drought, a span in which he still provided 11 assists. The 29-year-old superstar is up to 15 goals, 68 points, 163 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 43 appearances this season. He has multiple points in three of seven contests since the holiday break, and that's not even the pinnacle of his abilities.