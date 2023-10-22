MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist, blocked two shots and recorded two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

MacKinnon's second-period marker ended up being the game-winner. This was his second multi-point effort through five contests, and he's at three goals and three assists this season. The 28-year-old center has added 31 shots on net, seven blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating while working on the top line as the centerpiece of the Avalanche's strong offense, which has averaged four goals per game early in the campaign.