MacKinnon had a power-play goal and an assist with three shots in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blues in Game 4.

MacKinnon had a quiet night offensively until assisting on Mikko Rantanen's goal 4:20 into the third period, then scoring an empty-netter in the final minute of the frame. MacKinnon piled up nine points in Colorado's four-game sweep of St. Louis, a point total that's even more impressive considering he was held off the scoresheet in Game 3.