MacKinnon logged an assist and eight shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1.

MacKinnon set up Valeri Nichushkin's game-tying goal early in the second period. While his goal streak ended at four games, MacKinnon has yet to be held off the scoresheet in five playoff contests, racking up five tallies and two helpers. He's added 37 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating.