MacKinnon registered a pair of assists with seven shots in Monday's 5-2 win over Anaheim. He also went 8-for-11 (72.7 percent) in the faceoff circle.

MacKinnon set up Mikko Rantanen's first-period goal with a faceoff win, then he assisted on a Gabriel Landeskog power-play marker late in the middle frame. MacKinnon has now put up multi-point efforts in four of his last seven contests, and he's reached the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 over the past two weeks. For the season, MacKinnon has 10 goals and 28 assists in 30 games.