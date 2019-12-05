Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Piles up more points

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Toronto. He also won five of 12 faceoffs (58.3 percent).

That's now four consecutive multi-point outings for the 24-year-old superstar, who is in the midst of a eight-game point streak (seven goals, 11 assists). Going back even further than that, MacKinnon has racked up 10 goals and 16 assists in his last 12 games. With 44 points in 27 games, MacKinnon could be looking at the first 100-point season of his already-brilliant career.