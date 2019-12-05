Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Piles up more points
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Toronto. He also won five of 12 faceoffs (58.3 percent).
That's now four consecutive multi-point outings for the 24-year-old superstar, who is in the midst of a eight-game point streak (seven goals, 11 assists). Going back even further than that, MacKinnon has racked up 10 goals and 16 assists in his last 12 games. With 44 points in 27 games, MacKinnon could be looking at the first 100-point season of his already-brilliant career.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tacks on three more points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Four-point eruption in Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leads rally with two points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches power-play helper in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records eighth multi-point game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.