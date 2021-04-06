MacKinnon scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in a 5-4 win over Minnesota on Monday.

MacKinnon turned on the jets on the opening shift of the second period and beat Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot on a breakaway, getting Colorado on the board just 18 seconds into the stanza. He also drew an assist on Gabriel Landeskog's game-winner with the man advantage in the third period. MacKinnon extended his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists), and he hasn't gone back-to-back contests without a point since late February. The 25-year-old is tied with teammate Mikko Rantanen and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby for seventh in the NHL scoring race with 43 points in 33 games.