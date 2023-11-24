Contrary to an earlier report, MacKinnon (foot) will be in the lineup Friday in Minnesota, per Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.
MacKinnon missed practice Friday after suffering the injury blocking a shot Wednesday, but it was just precautionary. The Colorado star has six goals and 23 points in 18 games this season.
