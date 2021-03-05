MacKinnon (head) will be in the lineup versus Anaheim on Friday, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

MacKinnon is currently riding a four-game point streak during which he has registered one goal on 18 shots and three assists, including a pair of power-play points. The elite center figures to continue providing elite fantasy value on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit and should be a candidate for the Hart Trophy.