MacKinnon scored a power-play goal, had six shots on net, blocked one shot and was whistled for a two-minute penalty over 20:58 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Golden Knights.

MacKinnon probably didn't need to play during the preseason, but Colorado's top-line center made his second appearance, as the Avalanche had their final tune-up for the regular season. He didn't have Mikko Rantanen (lower body) by his side, but the duo should be on ice together for next Wednesday's season opener. Jonathan Drouin is expected to be the third forward on the first line to start the season.