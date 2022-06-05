MacKinnon notched an assist, five shots on goal, a plus-4 rating, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

MacKinnon helped out on the second of Valeri Nichushkin's tallies in the contest. Through three games in the Western Conference Finals, MacKinnon's earned two goals, two assists and 20 shots on net. The superstar center has 17 points, 75 shots, 20 hits and a plus-11 rating in 13 playoff outings, and the Avalanche are just one win away from making the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in his nine-year tenure with the team.