Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pockets power-play tally
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
MacKinnon restored a one-goal lead for the Avalanche at 7:22 of the second period. He's posted two goals and two helpers during his current four-game point streak. The 24-year-old has 32 tallies, 76 points, 247 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 54 contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Among NHL's best•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies twice to reach 30 goals•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two-point effort in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sets up both goals in OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Lights lamp with man advantage•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Eight points on three-game streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.