Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pockets power-play tally

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

MacKinnon restored a one-goal lead for the Avalanche at 7:22 of the second period. He's posted two goals and two helpers during his current four-game point streak. The 24-year-old has 32 tallies, 76 points, 247 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 54 contests.