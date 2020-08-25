MacKinnon scored a goal on eighth shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen set each other up for the Avalanche's two goals, but they had no answer to five straight tallies from the Stars. Through 10 games, MacKinnon has seven goals and 18 points -- he's yet to be held off the scoresheet in the playoffs.