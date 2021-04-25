MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one of them also with the man advantage, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

The 25-year-old has found the scoresheet in 13 straight games, piling up a remarkable eight goals and 24 points over that stretch. MacKinnon is up to 18 goals and 59 points through 41 contests, leaving him tied for third with Mitch Marner in the NHL scoring race.