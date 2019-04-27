Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Point streak at five games

MacKinnon registered a power-play assist and three shots but went minus-3 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 1.

MacKinnon has three goals and six helpers in his last five games, with six of those points coming on the man advantage. MacKinnon had 99 points in 82 regular-season games, so he's certainly a player who can put up big numbers and he has done so in the postseason thus far.