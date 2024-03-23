MacKinnon scored a goal on eight shots, dished a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

MacKinnon contributed both of his points over a span of 1:13 in the third period. The 28-year-old has 11 goals and 23 helpers during his 17-game point streak, and he also extended his home point streak to 33 contests. He's earned 73 of his 119 points at home this season. The superstar center has career highs with 43 goals and 43 power-play points while adding 341 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 51 hits and a plus-30 rating through 70 appearances.