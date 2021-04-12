MacKinnon collected a goal and an assist with a team-leading seven shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks. He also had a pair of hits.

MacKinnon pushed his point streak to nine games with an assist on Gabriel Landeskog's power-play goal in the second period. MacKinnon made it a multi-point game in the final minutes of regulation, converting a backdoor feed from Cale Makar for his 16th goal of the season. The 25-year-old MacKinnon, who hit the 50-point plateau Sunday, has racked up six goals and nine assists during his current nine-game run.