MacKinnon scored a goal on six shots and had one block over 21:48 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

MacKinnon won a battle for the puck that slipped behind Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman to make it a 3-2 game. The tally extended MacKinnon's point streak to 10 games, during which he has five goals and 12 assists. Colorado's top-line center is tied for ninth in the NHL with 24 goals and second in shots with 209.