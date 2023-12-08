MacKinnon scored a goal and assisted on another in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg. He added five shots on net and one blocked shot over 25:01 of ice time.

MacKinnon accepted a pass in mid stride, skated around two Jets' defenders, then went forehand-backhand to score Colorado's first goal. He later did the heavy lifting to set up Joel Kiviranta's tally, giving the star center points on the last seven Avalanche goals. The two-point effort extended MacKinnon's point streak to 10 games, during which he has four goals and 12 assists.