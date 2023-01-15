MacKinnon had two assists, one on the power play, and five shots on goal over 19:09 of ice time in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Senators.

MacKinnon set up Mikko Rantanen for the game's first tally then was the primary helper on Artturi Lehkonen's power-play goal, which stretched Colorado's lead to 5-0. He has points in four straight and nine overall in the seven games since returning from an upper-body injury that wiped out 11 games.