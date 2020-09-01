MacKinnon netted a goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

MacKinnon provided the third goal of the Avalanche's five in the first period. He later assisted on Andre Burakovsky's second-period insurance marker. Through 13 games, MacKinnon has yet to be held off the scoresheet. He's complied eight goals, 15 helpers, 60 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating in the playoffs.