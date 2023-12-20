MacKinnon logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

MacKinnon's helper extended his point streak to 16 games, though this was just the second time in eight contests he settled for a single point. The streak dates back to Nov. 20, a span in which he has produced eight goals, 20 helpers and 11 power-play points. For the season, the 28-year-old center is at 48 points (17 on the power play), 140 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 32 appearances.