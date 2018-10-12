Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Points in four straight

MacKinnon's two goals propelled the Avs to a 6-1 win against the Sabres on Thursday.

That's now five goals and six points in four games to start the season for the outstanding Avs pivot, who is also averaging over 21 minutes per game. MacKinnon has the potential to score 40 goals this season and so far looks like he could be in the discussion for the Hart Trophy again. He is a franchise player and a top-20 fantasy asset.