Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Points in four straight
MacKinnon's two goals propelled the Avs to a 6-1 win against the Sabres on Thursday.
That's now five goals and six points in four games to start the season for the outstanding Avs pivot, who is also averaging over 21 minutes per game. MacKinnon has the potential to score 40 goals this season and so far looks like he could be in the discussion for the Hart Trophy again. He is a franchise player and a top-20 fantasy asset.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Points in three straight•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Has goal, eight shots in opener•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Returns to practice following precautionary absence•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: No update given•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Finalist for Hart Trophy•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Connects for two goals•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...