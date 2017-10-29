Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Post first multi-goal night of season
MacKinnon recorded two goals, an assist and seven shots on goal in a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old center was involved early in this one, picking up an assist and a power-play goal in the first 16 minutes. He added his team's fourth goal early in the second frame, as well. McKinnon came into the night with only one goal and just one multi-point game, so perhaps this performance will get him going. Fantasy owners would like to see him produce more than the 16 goals and 53 points he had last season. As a rookie in 2013-14, McKinnon had a career-high 24 goals and 63 points. The upside is there.
