Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Posts 4th straight multi-point game
MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Stars on Saturday.
His October was pretty good too, but MacKinnon has been unworldly in November. He's scored a point in eight of 11 games, and MacKinnon has posted multiple points in seven of those contests. The 23-year-old has at least two points in each of the last four games. In November, he's recorded six goals and 17 points, giving him 23 goals and 35 points in 23 games overall.
