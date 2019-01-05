Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Posts incredible night

MacKinnon scored a goal and added two assists, including one on the power play, while recording eight shots on net in a 6-1 victory against the Rangers on Friday.

The 23-year-old has scored a point in 13 of the last 14 games and posted multiple points four times during that span. MacKinnon has registered at least three points eight times this season, and his eight shots on net tied a season high. It's actually MacKinnon's second game of 2018-19 with three points and eight shots. He's having an absolutely monster season, and after Friday, he has 25 goals, 63 points and a league-leading 194 shots on net in 42 games.