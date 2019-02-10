Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pots lone goal in loss
MacKinnon was the only Avalanche player to score in their 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins on Sunday.
MacKinnon is up to 29 goals and 74 points in 55 games this season, but with only two goals and an assist since the All-Star break. He did have six shots on goal. The Avalanche have lost five games in a row, scoring only 11 goals in that span, which makes the lack of point production a team issue. MacKinnon will likely return to form soon enough.
