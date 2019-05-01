Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pots sixth playoff goal
MacKinnon scored a goal on five shots but also went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 3.
MacKinnon is on a seven-game point streak, during which he's accumulated five tallies and seven apples. He's taken a pair of goals and assists apiece along with 15 shots in three games against the Sharks, but his Avalanche are trailing 2-1 in the series. He's racking up points regardless of the results though, and can be trusted in fantasy circles.
