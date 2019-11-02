Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Power-play tally in loss

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on 12 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Despite conventional wisdom, MacKinnon very well could do it all. His goal was the only one the Avalanche mustered in the loss, and he had plenty of chances to tie the game, but Anton Khudobin shut him down. MacKinnon's point streak lives on to 13 games -- he's got eight scores and 10 helpers during the season-opening heater.