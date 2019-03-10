Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Powerful performance carries Avs

MacKinnon scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

Mac is tied with Sidney Crosby for fourth in NHL scoring; he has 35 goals and 87 points. The strong play is good news for the Avs, who played their first game without Gabriel Landeskog (out four-to-six weeks). MacKinnon is a strong fantasy play. Use him with confidence.