MacKinnon practiced Thursday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Jan. 31, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
MacKinnon and the rest of Avalanche have been on pause due to COVID-19 protocols, but Colorado's star forward would have missed practice and games due to this injury. He's expected to suit up when the team's season resumes Sunday on the road against Vegas.
