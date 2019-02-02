Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Preparing to play Saturday
MacKinnon (foot) is expected to return Saturday night against the Canucks, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
While MacKinnon -- who attended the 2019 All-Star Game but was kept off the ice, -- is projected to retain his top-line assignment against the Canucks, the same cannot be said for captain Gabriel Landeskog or Mikko Rantanen, who has accumulated 74 points in 50 games this season. Landeskog and Rantanen are expected to slide down to the second line with Carl Soderberg, while Alex Kerfoot and Colin Wilson ascend to the top group. It probably won't make a huge difference who MacKinnon plays with since he's such a talented player in his own right and his speed should create opportunities for anyone around him. He ranks sixth in the league in points with 27 goals and 44 assists through 50 games.
