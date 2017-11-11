Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Produces goal in Sweden

MacKinnon netted the game-tying goal to force overtime against the Senators in Sweden on Friday, but the Avalanche lost Game 1 of the NHL Global Series event, 4-3.

The trailblazer anticipated a sharp pass from Mikko Rantanen right in front of the cage and whiffed on his first shot attempt, but he quickly composed himself for a successful, second-chance effort. MacKinnon actually snapped a run in which he had posted at least two points in four straight games (three goals, six assists over that span), but let's not get too greedy when it comes to the 22-year-old's play -- he's still pouring it on to the sheer delight of his fantasy owners.