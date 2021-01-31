MacKinnon dished two assists, fired four shots on goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

MacKinnon had the primary assist on insurance tallies from Mikko Rantanen in the second period and Brandon Saad in the third. The two-helper performance extended MacKinnon's point streak to four games, during which he's racked up five assists. The 25-year-old superstar is up to two goals, 10 helpers, a plus-5 rating and 40 shots on net through nine games. While going five outings without a goal isn't ideal, MacKinnon should deposit one pretty soon.