MacKinnon notched two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

MacKinnon was a game-time decision with an illness and went on to play 21:45 in the contest. He also extended his point streak to five games, a span in which he's amassed a goal and seven assists. The superstar center has 28 points, 96 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 13 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 21 outings overall.