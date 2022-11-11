MacKinnon registered two assists, including one on the power play, fired eight shots on goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

MacKinnon twice set up Mikko Rantanen, with the first on a power play and the second coming just after a penalty kill. MacKinnon has racked up 11 assists in his last four contests, but he's gone six games without scoring a goal. Considering he's one of the league's most frequent shooters, the superstar's goal slump shouldn't go on for long. He has three tallies, 18 helpers, six power-play points, 63 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 12 outings.