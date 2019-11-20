Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Provides pair of helpers

MacKinnon registered two assists and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

MacKinnon showed more chemistry with Andre Burakovsky, who had the goals on both of MacKinnon's assists. The multi-point effort -- MacKinnon's ninth of the year -- brought the center to 31 points in 21 games. The 24-year-old had 99 points in 82 games last season, but it seems he's ready to take his offense to new heights in 2019-20.