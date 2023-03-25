MacKinnon recorded a goal and two assists in a 3-1 victory over Arizona on Friday.

MacKinnon has excelled on the power play all season, and this game was no exception. His goal and second assist were both registered with the man advantage, bringing him up to 30 power-play points in 2022-23. This was also his sixth multi-point effort over his last 10 appearances, giving him six goals and 19 points in that span. Through 60 contests this season, he's provided 31 markers and 93 points.