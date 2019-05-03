Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pushes point streak to eight games

MacKinnon scored a goal on a game-high seven shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

The points just keep rolling in for MacKinnon, who has six tallies and seven helpers during an eight-game streak. He's only been held off the scoresheet in Game 1 of the first round against the Flames. As such, MacKinnon has universal fantasy appeal for Saturday's Game 5 as the Avs try to pull ahead in the series.