MacKinnon had a goal on four shots on target and a minus-1 rating during 21:39 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

MacKinnon has been his usual magnificent self to begin this season, burying his seventh goal of the season to clinch his third straight game with a point. Through the first 10 games of the season, the 30-year-old has been held off the scoresheet just twice and has 14 points on the season in total.