MacKinnon logged an assist, seven shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

MacKinnon put up 10 goals and six assists over eight regular-season games in April, though all of those points came in five multi-point efforts. Tuesday was his first single-point contest since March 22. The 27-year-old center posted 111 points in 71 outings in 2022-23, and he'll continue to be a focal point of the Avalanche's offense, though the Kraken's defense was able to frustrate him in Game 1.