MacKinnon scored a goal on eight shots and dished two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
He also had four PIM, four hits and a pair of blocked shots. MacKinnon's point streak is up to seven games, during which he's amassed five goals and nine helpers. The 25-year-old superstar has 10 goals, 35 points, 114 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 27 appearances. To top it off, his second-period tally Tuesday was the 200th of his career.
