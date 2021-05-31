MacKinnon scored twice on eight shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

MacKinnon didn't get involved in the offense until the second period. Both of his goals were at even strength, and he helped out on a Gabriel Landeskog power-play tally to help the Avalanche strengthen their grip on the lead. MacKinnon has dazzled with 12 points (eight goals, four helpers) through five playoff contests.