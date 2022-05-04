MacKinnon scored twice on six shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

MacKinnon opened the scoring just 2:20 into the game and added another tally in the third period. He also set up Gabriel Landeskog's second-period marker. Two of MacKinnon's three points came on the power play. The 26-year-old was excellent as usual in the regular season with 32 goals, 88 points (27 on the power play) and 299 shots on net in 65 contests, and that level of performance has apparently carried over to the postseason.