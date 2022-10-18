MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots, dished a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

MacKinnon is 3-for-3 in multi-point efforts to begin the season. This was his best game so far, as he set up tallies from Samuel Girard and Mikko Rantanen before scoring one of his own. MacKinnon has two goals, five helpers, 16 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through three contests, with two of his seven points coming on the power play. He's already in midseason form as the centerpiece of the Avalanche's offense.