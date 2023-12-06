MacKinnon scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

It was a well-rounded effort from MacKinnon, who also picked up his 500th career assist in the game. Both of his helpers were primary assists Tuesday. The center has three goals and 11 assists during his nine-game point streak, and he's up to 34 points, 116 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-9 rating through 25 appearances.